Hayko’s songs to be played at Yerevan central plaza

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said the city will honor singer Hayko – who died from COVID-19 on September 29 – by playing his songs for two days at Republic Square, the central plaza.

“He left us at a blossoming age, leaving his song unfinished,” said the Yerevan mayor, describing Hayko as a “unique musicologist” in addition to being a high-class singer. “He was a singer of love, someone who revived old ballads, but he was also keeping the pulse of our times with his works.”

“Rest in peace, my dear friend. Today and tomorrow evening, from 20:00-22:00, Hayko’s songs will be played,” the mayor said.

In a separate statement, the Yerevan metro announced that the artist’s songs will be played at all subway stations.

Hayk “Hayko” Hakobyan, represented Armenia at Eurovision 2007 and held the title of Honorary Artist of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan