Government of Armenia provides more financial assistance to Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will provide 13,5 billion drams to the Republic of Artsakh in financial assistance, from which 1,2 billion will be directed for the program of compensating utility expenses of residents and the 12,2 billion will be allocated as an inter-state loan.

Finance Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan said this is the fourth time that the government is allocating financial support to Artsakh – since 2020 nearly 100 billion drams in assistance was provided to Artsakh by the Armenian government.

The inter-state loan, given with a 0,001% interest rate with a repayment time by January 1, 2025 - is provided for covering salaries, benefits, pensions, healthcare expenses and bonds.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan