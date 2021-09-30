Financial assistance provided to Artsakh approaching 100 billion drams – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The financial assistance provided by the Armenian government to Artsakh is approaching 100 billion drams.

The government today provided funds for covering the electricity, gas supply and communications services costs of the Artsakh population for October 2021, as well as for their salaries, pensions and healthcare costs.

At the Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said with this decision the monetary assistance provided to Artsakh is approaching 100 billion drams. “We will continue this process with a view that we must transform this social assistance logic into a development policy with each step”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan in turn reported that nearly 1 billion drams will be provided to Syunik province to solve the existing problems.



