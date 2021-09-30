Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Russian Ambassador discuss peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament’s press service said.

Hakob Arshakyan congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of the parliamentary elections held in Russia, highlighting the positive influence of holding the free and transparent elections on the development of the state.

During the meeting the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict was touched upon. Thanking the Russian side for the support, Hakob Arshakyan voiced the issue of the urgent settlement of the humanitarian settlement caused by the 44-day war, underlining that Azerbaijan should immediately return prisoners of war and other detainees, according to the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement.

In his turn, the Ambassador has noted that the problem is at the centre of the Russian authorities’ attention.

The Vice Speaker of Parliament highlighted the role of the parliamentary diplomacy in the allied and strategic relations of two countries, touched upon the cooperation and the joint work of the delegations on inter-parliamentary platforms.

In this context Hakob Arshakyan noted that soon the Armenian parliamentary delegations in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly would be formed and would take part in the Assembly sessions in the near future.

The sides also referred to the further activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on cooperation between the Armenian National Assembly and the Russian Federal Assembly, emphasized the joint work of the parliamentary committees and talked about the expansion of the relations between the ruling parties.

2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia. The sides also discussed issues on the agenda of the events to be held on that occasion.