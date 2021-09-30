President Sarkissian, Speaker Simonyan discuss cooperation between presidential and parliamentary institutes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Armen Sarkissian once again congratulated Alen Simonyan on the launch of the activities of the new Parliament, stating that at this difficult period for the country the Parliament with its activities will contribute to solving the current challenges and problems.

The President and the Speaker of Parliament shared the same view that under the parliamentary system the National Assembly has a big role to play and has a lot of work to do. They attached importance to the Parliament’s active work both in the lawmaking sector and the field of parliamentary diplomacy.

The officials discussed the cooperation between the presidential and parliamentary institutes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan