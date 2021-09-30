Moscow hopes the visit of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will contribute to organizing meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Moscow hopes that the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will contribute to the organization of a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Russian MFA press service official Alexey Zaytsev said in a weekly briefing, commenting on the announcement of Azerbaijani president about his readiness to meet with Armenian PM.

‘’Russia has always believed that constant dialogue, particularly at the top level, contributes to the ensuring of mutual understanding and solution of problematic issues in a constructive atmosphere. Thanks to the intensive interactions of Russian President with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, it was possible to stop bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh, sign a trilateral statement, which set the basis for the establishment of peaceful life in the region’’, Zaytsev said.