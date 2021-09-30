Russian side will continue making efforts for the return of Armenian POWs – RF MFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side continues working with Yerevan and Baku in the direction of returning the Armenian POWs in exchange for providing Azerbaijan with mine maps and hopes that it will help the normalization of relations between the two countries, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Foreign Ministry press service official Aleksey Zaytsev said.

He noted that in its efforts, Russia is guided by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, ‘’which are a good guarantee for ruling out such tragic developments in the future’’.