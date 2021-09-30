Trilateral working group continues working aimed at opening transport routes – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The work of the trilateral working group headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, ARMENPRESS reports the Deputy Head of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alexey Zaytsev said during the briefing.

"The trilateral working group on unblocking economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus continues at the level of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Zaytsev said.