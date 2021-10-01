Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-09-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 September:

The price of aluminum down by 2.15% to $2867.00, copper price down by 2.11% to $9021.00, lead price down by 3.42% to $2088.00, nickel price down by 2.34% to $18125.00, tin price down by 1.81% to $35300.00, zinc price down by 1.08% to $3026.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.







