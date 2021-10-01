Czech Republic supports activities of OSCE Minsk Group: Foreign Minister on NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic continues supporting the peace process to achieve the negotiated peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhánek said during his joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“During our meeting we exchanged views on the developments in the region. Of course, we discussed also the latest clashes in Nagorno Karabakh. I want to express my deep condolences to the families who have lost loved ones”, the minister said.

Taking into account the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, the Czech Republic considers providing psychological support to those affected by the clash, including the refugees, he said.

“The Czech Republic continues supporting the peace process to achieve the negotiated peaceful settlement. In this sense it’s worth noting that the Czech Republic supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We welcome the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, the Czech FM said.

