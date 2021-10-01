Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-10-21

YEREVAN, 1 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 October, USD exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 485.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.52 drams to 561.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.60 drams to 654.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 150.71 drams to 27193.6 drams. Silver price down by 11.68 drams to 335.86 drams. Platinum price down by 27.60 drams to 15026.07 drams.