Armenian President assesses high level political dialogue with Czech Republic firm basis for cooperation development

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek, who is on a working visit in Armenia, and the delegation led by him.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the President’s Office, greeting the high level guest, President Sarkissian said that high level political dialogue exists between the two countries, which is a good basis for developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. According to the President, the two countries have a lot in common, they can do a lot together, learn a lot from each other. "It is necessary to discuss future-oriented programs that will take into account the existing potential and contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations’’, the President said.

Noting that this is his first visit to Armenia, the Czech Foreign Minister said that the purpose of the visit is to give a new impetus to bilateral relations, especially to boost business ties. For this purpose, a delegation of businessmen from the Czech Republic has arrived in Armenia, and a business forum is being held in parallel with his visit.

Sharing the opinion that there is a great potential for cooperation in various fields, which needs to be realized effectively, the interlocutors noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation particularly in the fields of information technology, education, science, tourism, healthcare.

The sides also referred to the prospects of deepening and developing the cooperation between Armenia and the EU in different directions.