Czech FM expresses support for OSCE MG Co-chairs’ efforts in a meeting with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek, who are in Armenia on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the continuous development of relations with the Czech Republic, noting that there is great unexploited potential for expanding cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that as a result of Mr. Kulhánek’s visit, part of that unexploited potential will be realized. The Prime Minister thanked the Czech executive body for its support to the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia within the framework of the European Union.

Jakub Kulhánek noted that the Czech Republic attaches great importance to the expansion of multilateral relations with Armenia, including in the trade and economic sphere. The Czech Foreign Minister noted that Czech businessmen are also included in his delegation, which will contribute to the deepening of bilateral business ties and the discussion and implementation of joint investment programs.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the € 2.6 billion investment package to be provided to Armenia by the European Union and expressed confidence that the Governments of Armenia and the Czech Republic could closely cooperate in the programs envisaged within its framework.

The interlocutors also discussed the developments in the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister referred to the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan after the 44-day war and the implementation of their points, noting that the Azerbaijani side has not returned Armenian prisoners of war, hostages or other detainees despite its obligations to do so. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia, reminding that the Armenian side had made a relevant proposal for a peaceful solution to that issue.

The Prime Minister added that the Armenian side supports the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and welcomed the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the sidelines of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format in New York.