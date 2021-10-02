Armenian deputy PM receives Czech foreign minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek, the government’s press service said.

Highlighting the role of the international community on the necessity of returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, the deputy PM stated that this is one of the most important factors for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Armenian deputy PM and the Czech FM exchanged views on the main goals envisaged by the government’s action plan, the reforms set by the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, etc.

The officials discussed also the development prospects of commercial relations and emphasized the necessity of utilizing the great potential existing in the field. In this context they attached importance to the visit of the Czech business community’s delegation to Armenia led by the minister and the organization of the business forum in Yerevan, as well as the upcoming session of the Armenian-Czech inter-governmental commission.

The Armenian deputy PM and the Czech FM also touched upon the regional developments.

