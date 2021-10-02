Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

66 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 1.

At the moment, 16 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 3 are in serious condition.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]