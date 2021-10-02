Armenian PM to pay official visit to Lithuania

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, Vilnius and Kaunas cities on October 3-4, at the invitation of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

In Vilnius, the Prime Minister of Armenia will hold high-level talks with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Pashinyan’s Office said.

After the talks, Nikol Pashinyan and Ingrida Šimonytė will give a joint press conference, during which the Prime Ministers of the two countries will make statements and answer the questions of the media representatives.

PM Pashinyan will have meetings with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and will lay a wreath at the memorial to the victims of Lithuania's Independence.

The Armenian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community of Lithuania.

The Prime Minister will visit Eastern Europe Studies Center, as well as will get acquainted with the experience of successful Lithuanian companies.

Nikol Pashinyan will attend a concert in Kaunas dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Lithuanian diplomatic relations.