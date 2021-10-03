Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has never been involved and will never be involved in any conspiracy against Iran, because Armenia extremely values those relations and we will never forget that Iran was the path of life for Armenia in the early 90s, Prime Minister of Amrenia Nikol Pashinyan announced during a meeting with the Armenian community in Lithuania, where he is on an official visit.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that Pashinyan also emphasized that Armenia has warm relations with Iran. ‘’President Raisi assumed the office in August 2021, and I also assumed my officie in August, following the elections, and we have already met twice. This is a fact showing how much we value our relations. It is not something new that there are certain circles that manage to publish materials in the Iranian press from time to time that Armenia is involved in some conspiracies against Iran. I am confident that our Iranian partners know that the Republic of Armenia has never been and will never be involved in any conspiracy against Iran, because we extremely value those relations and we will never forget that Iran was the path of life for Armenia in the early 90s. This is such a firm ground for our relations that rules our any involvement of Armenia in any anti-Iran conspiracy’’, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan admitted that the economic relations between the two countries are hampered by economic sanctions. He also emphasized that Armenia will never be involved in any conspiracy against Iran and that’s so obvious that there is no need to even talk about that. “Just the opposite, we have major projects with Iran. During our discussions with Raisi we suggested that they should be accelerated, particularly, the 3rd high-voltage power transmission line is under construction’’, Pashinyan said, adding that the Armenian side hopes to prolong “gas for electriciy’’ contract. ‘’During the meetings I also suggested that we should return to the issue of the construction of Meghri reservoir and HPP, which I think is very important not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of joint management of water resources’’, PM Pashinyan said.