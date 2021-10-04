Armenian FM to pay working visit to Iran
10:04, 4 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On October 4, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.
Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is scheduled, which will be followed by a joint press statement of the Ministers.
