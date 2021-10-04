Final resolution of NK conflict must take place based on OSCE MG-backed principles – reiterates Armenia

VILNIUS, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia sees the comprehensive and sustainable final resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the well-known principles supported by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Vilnius.

Pashinyan said that at the meeting with Simonyte he briefed her on the current situation in the region and the developments of the recent months. “Particularly I stressed that the final comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must take place based on the well-known principles supported by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We highly appreciate Lithuania’s balanced and constructive position towards the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We also highly appreciate your government’s humanitarian assistance provided for withstanding the challenges facing our people in the past year,” Pashinyan said and expressed gratitude for the 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated to Armenia by the Lithuanian government.

“I also informed my colleague about the June 20 early election of parliament which brought an end to the tensions within the society. These were the second consecutive elections in Armenia to be labeled as free, fair and competitive by international observers,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said that as a result of the election his administration received a mandate to work in the direction of opening an era of peaceful development for the people and region. He said that this strategic goal is noted in the government’s action plan. “We are planning to reach this key goal through dialogue and overcoming the atmosphere of hostility in our region. We are determined to pass this path. However, it should be noted with regret that constant ceasefire violations, the problem of return of prisoners of war, arbitrary interpretations of the trilateral statements and aggressive rhetoric continue to escalate the situation and hinder the establishment of strong and lasting peace greatly needed for all peoples of the region,” the Armenian PM said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan