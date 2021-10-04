‘Such scenarios for opening of communications must be adopted that would create conditions for peaceful coexistence’– PM

VILNIUS, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Such scenarios for the unblocking of regional communications must be adopted which would not deepen the isolation of the countries and peoples of the region from one another, but quite the contrary, they would create conditions for peaceful co-existence, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius.

“We should be consistent with the agenda declared and adopted by us and present our visions on the solution of all issues. I want to note that the opening of regional communications is very important in this respect. Such scenarios for the unblocking of communications must be adopted which would not deepen the isolation of the countries and nations of the region from one another, but quite the contrary, will create conditions for peaceful coexistence. I must praise the fact that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, in fact, has started activating its operation”, the Armenian PM said.

In this context he positively assessed the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in New York. Pashinyan reminded that Armenia has expressed its readiness to start the border demarcation and delimitation process with Azerbaijan.

“In my view, this should start with the creation of necessary conditions for that, and the quick return of captives, hostages and other persons held is a very important issue”, the PM said.

He also reiterated his recent statement that he is ready to bring with him all the maps ahead of the potential meeting with the Azerbaijani president, which present a humanitarian threat and have no security function for Armenia, expressing hope that the Azerbaijani leader would bring with him all the Armenian captives.

“Moreover, this must relate not only to those persons who have been confirmed as captured, but also to our those citizens, who, in our information, are in Azerbaijan, but the fact of their captivity is not confirmed”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that the agenda of opening a peaceful development er is not easy, but on the other hand, Pashinyan believes that peace has no alternative and this agenda should become a reality step by step.

