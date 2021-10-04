France can recognize Nagorno Karabakh Republic – Paris Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who is going to run for the 2022 French presidential election, says France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

She made a Twitter post, sharing the article by renowned French philosopher, writer Bernard-Henri Lévy titled “France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic” and wrote: “I definitely agree. France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic”.

In his article published at Le Point, Bernard-Henri Lévy said that France must find courage to support the Armenian side that has been attacked.

