‘Through fair elections you’ve got strong mandate of people to continue democratic reforms’ – Lithuanian PM to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė has once again highlighted the free and fair holding of the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

“Through free and fair elections you’ve got a strong mandate of Armenian people to continue democratic reforms and seek peace in the region – wish you all the success!”, the Lithuanian PM said on Twitter, sharing a photo with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Vilnius.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Lithuania on an official visit since October 3.

