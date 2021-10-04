Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Russian FM discuss situation in the region

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

The Russian FM highly appreciated the Armenian-Russian strategic and partnering relations, calling the first official visit of the Armenian Speaker of Parliament to Russia as an evidence of this.

Alen Simonyan thanked for the reception and offered his congratulations to the Russian people on the recent parliamentary elections.

The sides discussed in details the current situation in the region, touching upon the establishment of lasting peace and the elimination of the problems which obstruct that process. In this context they in particular stressed the importance of the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker and the Russian FM also discussed the bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other sectors. During the talk they emphasized the role of parliaments in developing and strengthening the bilateral mutual partnership.

Both sides highlighted the effective partnership within the CIS Inter-parliamentary assembly and the CSTO parliamentary assembly, taking into account the priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship.

At the end of the meeting Speaker Simonyan thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for his significant contribution to the development of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.



