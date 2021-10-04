PM Pashinyan honors memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Antakalnis Military Cemetery in Vilnius, where he honored the memory of those fallen for Lithuania's independence, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 13:50 Security Council Secretary, Dutch Ambassador discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 12:57 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday
- 12:39 Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters
- 11:28 Pashinyan congratulates Japan’s new PM on election
- 11:24 President Sarkissian meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
- 11:18 Sarkissian congratulates Putin on birthday
- 11:09 Armenian healthcare ministry reports 1309 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:09 OSCE Minsk Group re-launches work as Azerbaijan yields to international pressure
- 10:06 Armenian President to meet with Chairman of Council of Ministers during state visit in Italy
- 09:17 At least 20 killed in southern Pakistan earthquake
- 09:09 European Stocks down - 06-10-21
- 09:07 US stocks up - 06-10-21
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-10-21
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-10-21
- 09:03 Oil Prices Down - 06-10-21
- 10.06-20:50 Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Pope Francis, emphasizes POWs issue
- 10.06-20:25 Exhibition of unique works of Armenian art opens at Italian Presidential Palace Quirinal
- 10.06-20:09 Pashinyan speaks about negotiations on building new nuclear power plant in Armenia
- 10.06-19:44 We are interested in further deepening parliamentary ties – Armen Sarkissian meets with President of Italian Senate
- 10.06-18:41 Another Armenian captive returns from Azerbaijan
- 10.06-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-10-21
- 10.06-17:40 Asian Stocks up - 06-10-21
- 10.06-17:13 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs to discuss humanitarian issues
- 10.06-17:09 ‘Armenia is a reliable partner for Italy in the region’, President Mattarella says
- 10.06-16:57 Armenian, Italian Presidents discuss Karabakh conflict settlement
20:48, 10.03.2021
Viewed 3147 times Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy – Nikol Pashinyan
20:02, 09.30.2021
Viewed 2638 times Iranian Foreign Minister expresses dissatisfaction with the statements and actions of the Azerbaijani side
15:15, 10.04.2021
Viewed 2591 times Armenian doctor awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine
21:34, 10.03.2021
Viewed 2298 times “I am ready to take with me all mine field maps and I call on Aliyev to bring all captives” - Pashinyan
16:56, 10.02.2021
Viewed 2045 times Volume of investment programs in mining industry to reach about $4 bln: PM receives GeoProMining LLC representative