The Lithuanian side will share its experience with Armenia in the field of waste recycling

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the USAD waste recycling plant in Vilnius, got acquainted with the process of waste recycling using modern technologies. The management of the factory presented the raw materials obtained from waste recycling to the Prime Minister.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the leadership of the company expressed readiness to share their experience and provide technical assistance to the Armenian side in implementing such programs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the cooperation with Lithuanian partners in the field of waste recycling, noting that Lithuania's experience and example in this field can be useful for the Armenian Government.