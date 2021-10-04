Armenia highly appreciates Iran's position on the inviolability of the country's borders – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. After the meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Iran, the parties issued a joint statement for the press, during which Mirzoyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates Iran's position on the country's territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

ARMENPRESS presents the speech of Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Dear Mr. Amir-Abdollahian,

Dear colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian, my colleague, a good friend, for the invitation, for the warm reception, for the effective discussions and negotiations.

During our discussions with Minister Abdollahian in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust, we expressed satisfaction with the high level of Armenian-Iranian relations and the regularity of high-level contacts. We stressed that our partnership is based on the millennia-old brotherhood, and expressed mutual readiness to deepen our strategic partnership in all directions.

We discussed regional developments in detail. Naturally, I referred in detail to the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and its aftermath. We, of course, also noted that mercenary terrorists from various hotspots took part in that aggression.

I mentioned that many humanitarian problems still remain after the war. Although Azerbaijan assumed the obligation to release all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages at the moment of cessation of hostilities, they are still being held in Baku. Their release and repatriation must take place immediately.

I have mentioned that we have agreed that Armenia and Azerbaijan should start talks on opening regional communications through Russian mediation, but there are also problems here between the parties.

Armenia has stated and states that it is open to talk about opening communications, while Azerbaijan is trying to misinterpret it and speaks about the so-called "Zangezur Corridor", about which there has been no word or agreement.

Both this and Azerbaijan's encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia hamper our efforts for the stability and security of the region. In this regard, we highly appreciate Iran's position on the territorial integrity of Armenia and the inviolability of its borders.

I also informed my colleague that, in fact, the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format resumed in New York a few days ago. Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again reaffirm Armenia's readiness to continue the full process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, within the framework of their mandate, on the basis of yje well-known principles and elements.

Of course, one of the important topics of our today’s meeting was the recent challenges facing the transport transit and the ways to overcome them. I presented to the Honorable Mr. Minister the details of the road construction, as well as the existing challenges. I have informed that the bypass road, which was much talked about, is almost completed.

Of course, we talked about continuing, accelerating and completing our major joint economic programs.

I would like to note again that, as the Minister assured, the political leaderships of the two countries are determined to fully develop and deepen our relations in an atmosphere of partnership.

Thank you again for the invitation, dear Mr. Minister, I look forward to seeing you in Yerevan”.