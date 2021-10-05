LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.01% to $2910.00, copper price up by 1.86% to $9270.00, lead price up by 1.32% to $2154.00, nickel price up by 0.14% to $18125.00, tin price up by 1.18% to $34400.00, zinc price up by 0.53% to $3024.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.