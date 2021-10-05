Delegation led by President Sarkissian arrives in Rome

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has arrived in Italy. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Rome that Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan, Chairman of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan, Chief of Staff of the President’s Administration Emil Tarasyan are included in the delegation.

The agenda of the meetings of President Sargsyan's official visit will start on October 6. At the residence of the President of Italy, in the Quirinal Palace, Presidents Sarkissian and Mattarella are scheduled to have a private conversation, which will be followed by a meeting of the delegations in an expanded format.

The Presidents of Armenia and Italy will make a statement to the press. Within the framework of the visit, President Sarkissian is also scheduled to meet with the President of the Italian Council of Ministers Mario Draghi.

The President of Armenia will also meet with the President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati, the President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico, the Mayor of Rome.

During the visit, President Sarkissian will also be hosted at the Levonian College in Rome, where he will meet with representatives of the Armenian community.

The issues of deepening cooperation in the educational and cultural spheres are also on the agenda of President Sarkissian’s state visit. At the Sapienza University of Rome, President Sargsyan will attend the reopening of the Chair of Armenology, as well as will deliver a lecture at the University of Bologna.

This is the first official visit of the Armenian President to Italy in the 30-years history of the Republic of Armenia.