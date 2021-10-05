Government seeks to tax electronic services rendered by non-resident organizations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan administration presented a new legislative initiative to lawmakers for approval seeking to tax electronic services rendered by non-resident organizations.

State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan said the new regulation will tax VAT from non-resident organizations which don’t have permanent offices in Armenia and are rendering electronic services to individuals.

He explained that the new taxes won’t be charged for buying products online which are supplied physically. “This is only about the kind of electronic services which can only be rendered through the internet,” Badasyan said.

Such services are advertising services, online education services and entertainment.

The bill will be put up for voting on October 6.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan