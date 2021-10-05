Karekin II to meet with Pope Francis in Rome

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On October 05, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; departed for Rome (Italy) to participate in the “People as Brothers and the Future of the Country: Religions and Cultures in Dialogue” Conference and Inter-Church Prayer, organized by Sant'Egidio Community.

During the visit, the Pontiff of All Armenians will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a news release.

The delegation members accompanying His Holiness are His Eminence Archbishop Khajak Parsamyan, Pontifical Delegate of Western Europe and representative of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Vatican; His Grace Bishop Moushegh Babayan, Grand Sacristan of the Mother See; Mr. Arman Tatoyan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia; Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Karekin Hambardzumyan, Director of the Mission Department and the Department of the Preservation of Spiritual-Cultural Heritage of Artsakh operating in the Mother See; and Rev. Fr. Anania Tsaturyan, Staff-bearer of His Holiness.

His Beatitude Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople; will also attend the Conference and Inter-Church Prayer.