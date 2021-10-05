Ucom hosted interns of Russian CBOSS corporation for a month

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During one month, the interns of the Russian "CBOSS" IT company: Andrey Dudnikov, Igor Zlobin, Daria Simakova, Dmitry Sidak and Anatoly Nosov had an immersive experience in the business activities of various divisions of Ucom. The visit was organized with the aim of professional development of the promising Russian youth, recruited through student internships at the Contest of Creative Intelligence, an innovative initiative by Andrey Morozov.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for both our team and the young talents of our partner to meet, exchange experience and work together. I would like to note that our managers noted the very high learning ability of the students who visited us, and we might be considering the possibility of conducting such student internships for Armenian youth as well", said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

"CCI student internships reveal the potential of Russian youth, and it would be very interesting for us to hold such an event in Armenia. I am sure that here we could, with the help of our technologies, find many promising guys who would have the opportunity to confidently and quickly start their professional career both at Ucom and other interesting companies. It works like a social elevator, or even a helicopter. Already now, those who are interested can submit their preliminary applications online, on the Internships «10в» page (google it in Russian). The more such applications are submitted now, the sooner we, together with Ucom, will organize such an event in Armenia", said Andrey Morozov, CBOSS President.

Igor Zlobin, an intern from the Finance Department at CBOSS, told us that durig his entire stay at Ucom he had visited various departments, among them Customer Care and Billing, and even acted as a designer in the Advertising division. In his words, "the employees of Ucom are friendly, open, and it is very easy to communicate with them; they keep things so simple in communication and business that one never feels the "superior-subordinate" relationship at all".

It should be noted that CBOSS provides telecommunication companies with billing solutions that, according to experts, are quite functional, flexible, scalable and have a wide range of applicability. A billing system is an automated system that registers the type, volume, cost of services provided to a subscriber, calculates charges and payments of subscribers and produces generalized results, including those required for reporting.