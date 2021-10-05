YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan gave an interview to the Iranian IRNA news agency within the framework of his working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 4, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

-How does Armenia assess the current situation in the South Caucasus? How does it see the future of the region?

- The aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh and its population last autumn, and its political, economic, and humanitarian consequences, continue to have an impact on the stability and security of the region.

Though the November 9 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral declaration put an end to the hostilities, the situation remains fragile. This is due to the non-fulfillment of some of the commitments assumed by Azerbaijan by the mentioned declaration, the distortion of some of its provisions, the ongoing detention of war prisoners and civilian hostages, belligerent and expansionist rhetoric, aspirations to the sovereign territories of Armenia and the new threat of use of force.

The provocative behavior of the Azerbaijani side has an impact not only on Armenia, but also on other countries in the region, which we witnessed, for example, when inadmissible steps were taken towards transit traffic. Unfortunately, the encouragement of this behavior, as well as anti-Armenian and belligerent rhetoric by third countries, creates additional obstacles for the stability of the region.

Nevertheless, Armenia continues its efforts to establish firm regional stability in the region. The program of our Government clearly states the readiness to make efforts for opening an era of peaceful development for the region. I am sure that all the necessary preconditions for that era will be created if other countries display the appropriate political will and take constructive steps.

-What’s your position on the role of Iran for regional stability?

- Iran's role and potential in reducing tensions and establishing stability in the region is obvious, a clear example of which is Iran's clear position on the inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia. We believe that expanding Iran's involvement will have a positive impact not only in the context of the friendship and mutually beneficial partnership between our two countries, but will also serve in the interests of a peaceful, secure and prosperous future for the region.

- Iran's approach to the South Caucasus is based on the geopolitical-geographical importance of the region, not on the ethnic-religious issues of the region. How does Armenia assess this approach of Iran?

- Armenia highly appreciates bilateral friendly relations with Iran. The cooperation between Armenia and Iran can serve as a good example for countries guided by the agenda of peace, development and dialogue between civilizations.

The bearers of ancient civilizations, such as Armenia and Iran, are characterized by religious and ethnic tolerance, mutual respect, mutual trust, as well as mutual responsibility for the future.

- What is Armenia's approach to the "3 + 3" initiative?

- Armenia holds the opinion that any measure of regional cooperation can be effective if it meets the following conditions:

The format should be full and inclusive. It should be based on developments that show positive trends in relations between all the states involved. Otherwise, it may lead to the transfer of the existing problems in the bilateral relations of the states to a multilateral dimension, which may lead to the disruption of both that multilateral platform and the bilateral dialogue.

- How does Armenia assess Russia's role in the recent developments?

- Armenia and Russia is linked by allied relations with a wide range of mutual assistance and obligations.

Russia played a key role in ending the 44-day military operation against Nagorno-Karabakh; currently, the Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, contributing to the physical security of the people of Artsakh and restoring normal life. Russia is mediating to reduce tensions in the region, resolve humanitarian issues, and unblock the region's infrastructure. By the way, speaking about the infrastructures, it should be stated that neither in any document, nor in the context of opening the infrastructures, there has never been any talks of providing a corridor through the territory of Armenia, this is clearly recorded not only by the Armenian side, but also by the mediators, by Russia.

At the same time, as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia is involved in the process of a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through a mediation mission.