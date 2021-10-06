Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2912.00, copper price down by 1.94% to $9090.00, lead price stood at $2154.00, nickel price down by 1.74% to $17810.00, tin price up by 2.25% to $35175.00, zinc price stood at $3024.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

