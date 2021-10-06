Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament is holding a session today.

The MPs will vote today for the bills debated yesterday. After that they will continue debating the bill on making an amendment and change to the Law on remuneration of persons holding public service positions.

 

