Sarkissian meets with President Mattarella in Rome

ROME, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

The one-on-one talks will be followed by an enlarged meeting with participation of the Armenian delegation which includes Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan and other government officials.

The presidents will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

Sarkissian’s visit is the first ever state visit by an Armenian president to Italy.

