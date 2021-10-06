UNDP Armenia Office has new Resident Representative

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today the representatives of the UN offices in Armenia led by UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp, the foreign ministry said.

Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the productive cooperation with the UN system and specialized agencies, which, he said, contributed to Armenia’s development agenda, the development of democratic institutions and the strengthening of capacities of the governance system.

In the context of eliminating the humanitarian consequences of the recent war in Artsakh, the Armenian FM and Shombi Sharp highlighted the UN inter-agency response project aimed at coordinating the works on providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need of unobstructed humanitarian access to Artsakh, including for the UN agencies.

On the same day the new Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia Natia Natsvlishvili presented her credentials to the Foreign Minister. Mirzoyan wished Mr. Natsvlishvili good luck and productive work.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan