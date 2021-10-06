Dialogue with Russia among priorities of new Iranian government, says top diplomat

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Dialogue between Tehran and Moscow is among the priorities of the new government of the Islamic Republic's policy of good-neighborliness, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

“We would like to highlight that in the good-neighborliness of our new government, Moscow is our priority, of course”, he said.

The top diplomat emphasized that regular contacts between the presidents and his personal presence on a visit to Moscow demonstrate that the relations between both countries “are very close and privileged”. “We must work to achieve new objectives and a major leap in our bilateral relations”, he continued.

According to the Iranian top diplomat, the current negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov provide “a very good opportunity to go over the regional agenda”. “I’m talking about the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, and Yemen”, he specified.