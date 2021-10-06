Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-10-21

YEREVAN, 6 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 October, USD exchange rate down by 1.66 drams to 483.01 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.83 drams to 557.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.59 drams to 654.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 114.61 drams to 27225.67 drams. Silver price up by 1.52 drams to 349.17 drams. Platinum price up by 42.47 drams to 14845.85 drams.

 








