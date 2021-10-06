Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Pope Francis, emphasizes POWs issue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II met with Pope Francis in the Vatican, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the conversation Karekin II referred to the catastrophic consequences of the 44-day war, the current challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh, especially emphasizing the issue of the return of prisoners of war and those taken captive in the post-war period.

The Catholicos of All Armenians also thanked Pope Francis for the support provided to Armenia and Armenian people during the war.

Afterwards, the delegation led by His Holiness Karekin II met with Secretary of State of the Vatican Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

During the conversation, reference was made to the situation in the region after the 44-day Artsakh war. In particular, issues related to the security of the people of Artsakh, the encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan were discussed. The Catholicos of All Armenians greatly highlighted the role of the international community in overcoming the existing challenges and problems.