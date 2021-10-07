Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

At least 20 killed in southern Pakistan earthquake

At least 20 killed in southern Pakistan earthquake

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the earthquake in southern Pakistan has risen to 20, TASS reports citing the Pakistan Disaster Management.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center informed about a 5.7-magintude earthquake that occurred in Pakistan.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 102 km northeast Quetta, a city with the approximate population of 733,000.

The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface.          








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]