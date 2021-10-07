Armenian President to meet with Chairman of Council of Ministers during state visit in Italy

ROME, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian continues his meetings in Italy on the sidelines of his state visit.

Today the President is scheduled to meet with Chairman of the Italian Council of Ministers Mario Draghi at the Chigi Palace, Armenpress correspondent reports from Rome.

The meeting will focus on discussing the economic issues and the prospects of expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Armen Sarkissian is also scheduled to visit the Sapienza University of Rome where a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the University and the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport.

During the visit, President Sarkissian will also meet with representatives of the Armenian community at the Leonian College in Rome.

