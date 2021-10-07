President Sarkissian meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

ROME, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian is meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi as part of his state visit to Italy.

The meeting is taking place at the Chigi Palace.

President Sarkissian’s delegation includes Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan and Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan.

The agenda of the meeting focuses on economic issues and prospects of enhancing cooperation.

