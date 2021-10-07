At Ucom only: TV sets at 10% discount + 1 month free uMix package + 4K TV channel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. From now on at Ucom’s online shop, new subscribers can purchase one of the Xiaomi Mi Led 4s and Xiaomi Mi TV P1 TV sets and benefit from 1 month free uMix package and 4K TV channel access. The existing Ucom TV subscribers will receive 10% discount and also 1 month free opportunity to watch “Love Nature” 4K TV channel.

“At Ucom we keep on extending the assortment of the devices for smart home, at this time by including also Android powered Xiaomi TV sets. These TV sets also support 4K quality pictures. As you know, Ucom is the first company in Armenia to rebroadcast the "Love Nature" 4K TV channel, which we offer you to enjoy with the entire family within the framework of this offer,” said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us note, that these TV sets support 4K Ultra-HDR picture, provide smooth transitions and detailed images during sports broadcasts and events, powered by Dolby + DTC audio technology.