Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-10-21

YEREVAN, 7 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 October, USD exchange rate down by 2.14 drams to 480.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.60 drams to 555.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 653.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 20.13 drams to 27205.54 drams. Silver price down by 4.48 drams to 344.69 drams. Platinum price up by 73.37 drams to 14919.22 drams.