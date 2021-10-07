Armenian Ombudsman presents in Italian parliament solid evidence of Armenian captives tortured by Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan presented reports and solid evidence on the torture and ill-treatment of Armenian captives by Azerbaijanis after the September-November 2020 war at the Human Rights Protection Committee of the Italian Parliament, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

Tatoyan emphasized the necessity for an immediate return of the Armenian captives, noting that Azerbaijan neglects international obligations, using them for military-political bargains.

The Human Rights Defender referred to the illegal deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen on the roads between the communities of Armenia after the war, which endangeres people's lives and health, while as a result of invasion into the Armenian sovereign territory in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces many other criminal acts, inclusing shootings, threats addressed to the civilians, theft of animals of the bordering residents take place.

"Violations of rights, including torture and inhuman treatment, are based on the Azerbaijani authorities' policy of xenophobia and hostility, which continues with the manifestations of fascism," he said.