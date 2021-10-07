Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion.

ARMENPRESS reports Malkhas Amoyan, representing Armenia in the 72 kg weight category won Mohammad Reza Hojatolah Mokhtarin from Iran with a score of 10:6 in the semifinal of the World Championships in Norway, Oslo.

Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion with the representative of Russia Sergey Kutuzov. The fight will take place on October 8.