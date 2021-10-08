Coronavirus: 1202 new cases, 33 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 1202 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 269,874, the Armenian healthcare ministry said. The total number of recoveries reached 246,659 (400 in the last 24 hours).

8576 tests were administered.

33 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5499. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1226 other individuals who died from co-morbidities.

As of October 8 the number of active cases stood at 16,490.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan