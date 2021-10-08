COVID-19: UK eases travel advice for 32 countries, including Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Britons will no longer be advised to avoid holidays to 32 destinations, including Armenia, Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia, BBC reports citing the UK Foreign Office.

The change should make it easier for people visiting these locations to obtain travel insurance.

These destinations were not on the government's red list, but the Foreign Office had still warned against non-essential travel to them due to Covid-19.

Earlier this week, travel rules in the UK were simplified.

The Foreign Office said this latest change in policy followed the "improved public health in many countries" and the "decreased risk to British nationals" as a result of the vaccine rollout.

The advice would apply except in "exceptional circumstances", such as if the local healthcare system was overwhelmed, it added.

The full list of destinations for which the Foreign Office has eased its travel advice is: Algeria; Armenia; Bangladesh; Belarus; Benin; Comoros; Tokelau and Niue; Djibouti; Equatorial Guinea; Fiji; Gambia; Guinea; Kazakhstan; Kiribati; Kosovo; Liberia; Madagascar; Malaysia; Marshall Islands; Micronesia; Nauru; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; Solomon Islands; Togo; Tonga; Tuvalu; Vanuatu; Congo; America Samoa; French Polynesia; and Ghana.