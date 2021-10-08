Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ruben Kharazyan presented his credentials to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the foreign ministry of Armenia reports.

The Turkmen President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that his activity will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and effective partnership between Armenia and Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Turkmen President the greetings of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian and assured that he will make all efforts to further develop and expand the Armenian-Turkmen cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan