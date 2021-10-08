Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Russian Ambassador highlight developing bilateral ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament reports.

The Ambassador assured that he will continue making efforts to expand the allied relations of Russia and Armenia.

The officials highlighted developing the Armenian-Russian friendly relations, talked about deepening the partnership at inter-parliamentary platforms.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of ties in economic and atomic energy sectors.

